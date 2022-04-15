Cyclone Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,448.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $19,448.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $113.47 or 0.00281996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007005 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.30 or 0.00259222 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

