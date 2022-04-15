Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $336,425.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $336,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,179,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 45 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $7,487.10.

On Friday, March 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $136.04 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

