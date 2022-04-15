DEAPcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.46 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $118.25 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,310,401,968 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

