Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Down 3.1%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 71,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 99,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:DN)
