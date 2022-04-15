Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Price Target to €198.00

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €198.00 ($215.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €134.00 ($145.65) to €126.00 ($136.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.00.

DUAVF opened at $173.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $142.40. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $97.16 and a 52-week high of $173.91.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

