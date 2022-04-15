Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Down 6.2%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 22,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 30,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.06% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x at the end of the most recent reporting period.

