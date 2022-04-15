Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $487.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $480.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $479.96.

DPZ stock opened at $387.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $378.46 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.72.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

