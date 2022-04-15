Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €50.10 ($54.46) and last traded at €50.40 ($54.78). 18,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.20 ($55.65).

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($65.87) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

