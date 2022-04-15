Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Eisai from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

ESALY stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Eisai has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.