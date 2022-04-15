Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Eisai from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
