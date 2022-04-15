ExclusiveCoin Trading 10% Lower This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $296,077.67 and $33.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003696 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001049 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.