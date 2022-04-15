F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells $438,290.00 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $438,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,585.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $548,070.96.

On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $255,973.77.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.

Shares of FXLV opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

