First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $971.20.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $637.86 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $616.41 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $723.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.59.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 66.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.