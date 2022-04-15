First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 30,173 shares.The stock last traded at $37.06 and had previously closed at $37.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.