FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 748,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 600,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 161.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 62,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

