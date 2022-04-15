Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 35,573 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of F traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,758,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,690,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

