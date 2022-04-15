Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 14,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 499,851 shares.The stock last traded at $14.23 and had previously closed at $16.39.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FULC. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $538.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

