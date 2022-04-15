GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) PT Lowered to €42.00 at Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($47.83) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($51.09) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

