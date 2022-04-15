Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

Global Payments stock opened at $139.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.06. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

