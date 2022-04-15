Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $25.03

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $25.93. Golar LNG shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 7,272 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $10,581,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Golar LNG by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

