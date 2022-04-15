Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $224.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,625.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 111.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 326,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.