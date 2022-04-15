Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 40 ($0.52). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 32.76 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.69. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.34.

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($100,990.36). Also, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

