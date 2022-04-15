Head-To-Head Survey: Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $652.19 million 1.20 $50.65 million $0.53 17.00 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.83 $247.72 million $0.91 8.70

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 7.77% 9.51% 3.31% Birchcliff Energy 33.61% 19.65% 11.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Vista Oil & Gas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

