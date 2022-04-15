Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 134 at UBS Group

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from SEK 142 to SEK 134 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HXGBY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

