HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.65

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 21767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

