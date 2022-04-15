Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

HBNC opened at $18.59 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 362,634 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,150 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 83,825 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

