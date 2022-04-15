Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.54. 317,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

