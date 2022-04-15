Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.67. 614,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

