Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Trading Up 4.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 2,614,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

