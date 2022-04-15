ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $310.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $234.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.10.

Shares of ICLR opened at $246.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $198.00 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 28.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

