Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Down 3.9%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €9.15 ($9.95) and last traded at €9.19 ($9.99). 23,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 18,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.56 ($10.39).

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

