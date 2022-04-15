Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Major Shareholder Sells 544,249 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IonQ stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

