Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). Approximately 215,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 70,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The firm has a market cap of £36.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.73.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops, distributes, and licenses clinical ultrasound software. The company provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during protocol based scanning in the women's health sector; ScanNav Anatomy, an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image; and ScanNav Detect, an AI-based ultrasound software products that can automatically identify and highlight pathologies in a live ultrasound image.

