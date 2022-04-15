Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). Approximately 215,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 70,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).
The firm has a market cap of £36.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.73.
Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)
Featured Stories
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.