iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:IPW opened at $1.65 on Monday. iPower has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.