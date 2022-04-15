iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:IPW opened at $1.65 on Monday. iPower has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67.

