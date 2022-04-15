iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,734 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

