Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Jackson Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,326,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

