James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.09

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

