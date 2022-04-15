Jefferies Financial Group Trims HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$0.64

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEXO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.21.

TSE HEXO opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.21. The company has a market cap of C$280.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

