John Heasley Sells 3,206 Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.08), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($64,379.02).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,532 ($19.96) on Friday. The Weir Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,708.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($28.54) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 1,945 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 2,030 ($26.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.80).

About The Weir Group (Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.