John Heasley Sells 3,206 Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.08), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($64,379.02).
Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,532 ($19.96) on Friday. The Weir Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,708.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.
About The Weir Group (Get Rating)
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.