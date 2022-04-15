Kava.io (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00189987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00039744 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00383752 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.