Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €92.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($93.48) to €84.00 ($91.30) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.96) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

