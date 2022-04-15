Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

