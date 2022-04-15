Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) versus Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Latham Group and Trailblazer Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million 2.46 -$62.35 million ($0.56) -23.14 Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trailblazer Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Latham Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Latham Group and Trailblazer Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Latham Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

Latham Group beats Trailblazer Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Trailblazer Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

