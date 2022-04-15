Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 287,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.16. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

