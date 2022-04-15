Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Leju has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

