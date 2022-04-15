LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Trading 0.6% Higher

LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 1,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.