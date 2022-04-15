Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 615,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,068. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,627 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,731,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,755,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,802,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

