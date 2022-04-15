Liquity Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $149.76 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.34 or 0.07496829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.25 or 1.00073097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,331,286 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

