MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MetLife in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

MET stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

