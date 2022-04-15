Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $46.05 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,039 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $46,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

