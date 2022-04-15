Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 129,868 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,914,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 129,868 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up about 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $41,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NYSE RF traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 7,050,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,548,068. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

